Integrated BioPharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

