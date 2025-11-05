Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of EEFT opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

