HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $27.9670 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,832 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 329,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 571.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 209,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,047.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 151,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 113,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

