Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.90 Million in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.4%

IJUN stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.31. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

