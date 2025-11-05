Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,923 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $147,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,340.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,137,000 after acquiring an additional 819,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after acquiring an additional 771,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Price Performance
Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $211.95.
Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.
Howmet Aerospace Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
