iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. $VFF

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 50.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 687,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 0.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,368,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of VFF stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Profile

(Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.