Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 167,360 Shares of Rumble Inc. $RUM

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 752.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,360 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rumble were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 28,571.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 104.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 8,900.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 711.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Rumble by 110.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 289.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.99%. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Rumble Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

