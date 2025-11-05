Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 415.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,528 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,110,533.44. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,704. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9%

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.63%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

