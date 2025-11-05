Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

ADP opened at $259.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $255.16 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

