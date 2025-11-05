Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,589 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $277.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.