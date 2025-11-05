State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after buying an additional 516,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after buying an additional 652,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after buying an additional 387,705 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,321,000 after buying an additional 320,580 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,943,000 after buying an additional 1,376,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $185.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.