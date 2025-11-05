State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.03 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,003 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after acquiring an additional 788,255 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,330,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $18,163,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.