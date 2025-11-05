BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $28.6740 million for the quarter. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. On average, analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 33,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $580,945.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,361.80. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $419,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 402,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,277.40. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,160. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

