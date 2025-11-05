Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

