State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.8%

STLD stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

