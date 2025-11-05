Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,937 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $361,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.3%
SF opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
