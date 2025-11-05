First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,262,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 843,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 594,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 586,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.