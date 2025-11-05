State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ball by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Ball stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

