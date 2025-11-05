Robert Weyers Purchases 3,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Weyers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.73 per share, for a total transaction of $347,190.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,912.50. The trade was a 12.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NIC opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIC. Wall Street Zen raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

