iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Yum China $YUMC

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 37.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,836,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after buying an additional 109,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

YUMC stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

