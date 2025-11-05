iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 211,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

