G Larry Lawrence Sells 27,000 Shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,408.04. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

