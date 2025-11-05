Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $6.3240 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.85. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 53.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

