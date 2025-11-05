Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NYSE:DOCN opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

