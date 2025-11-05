Debra Cafaro Sells 317,258 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VTR opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.Ventas’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $344,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $359,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 451.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.