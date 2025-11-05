Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 364,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 103.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

