Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $71,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1,950.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,533,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 146,664 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.30, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $56,979. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,935 shares of company stock worth $164,274,337. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.90.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $437.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.30 and its 200-day moving average is $340.89. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $479.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

