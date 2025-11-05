Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,808 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,895,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 388,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 324,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 277,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,114 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

