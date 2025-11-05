Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $391.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

