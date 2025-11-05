NeueHealth (NEUE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.73) per share and revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.77) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $209.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.50 million. On average, analysts expect NeueHealth to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEUE opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. NeueHealth has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.59.

In other NeueHealth news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $26,426.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 488,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,738.50. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony A. Jr. Florence sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 488,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,738.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 28,245 shares of company stock worth $190,654 over the last ninety days. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeueHealth in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

