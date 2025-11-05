Strs Ohio Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 537.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

