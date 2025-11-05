Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group (VOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) recently:

11/3/2025 – Vodafone Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2025 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2025 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating.

10/21/2025 – Vodafone Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vodafone Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Vodafone Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

