Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. United Microelectronics Corporation has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.24.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

