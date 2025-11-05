WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 925.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after buying an additional 188,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2%

WEC opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

