Athabasca Oil Corporation Purchases 132,300 Shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.52 per share, with a total value of C$862,596.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,955,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,747,904. This represents a 7.26% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$863,266.00.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.4%

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.