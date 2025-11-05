Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 367,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 525,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at C$18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.44. Mitsubishi Materials has a 12 month low of C$15.45 and a 12 month high of C$18.00.
About Mitsubishi Materials
