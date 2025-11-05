Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 367,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 525,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at C$18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.44. Mitsubishi Materials has a 12 month low of C$15.45 and a 12 month high of C$18.00.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

About Mitsubishi Materials

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.