Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 97.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $480,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

