Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $36.08

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.8462.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $2,170,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

