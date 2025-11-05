David Cordani Purchases 4,134 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cigna Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $263.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cigna Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 92,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

