Strs Ohio Acquires 2,607 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of EMN opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

