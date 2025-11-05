Nixxy (NIXX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nixxy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nixxy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nixxy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 142 634 762 51 2.45

Profitability

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Nixxy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.93 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million -5.14

Nixxy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nixxy rivals beat Nixxy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nixxy

(Get Free Report)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nixxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nixxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.