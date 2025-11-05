Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,732,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Gen Digital by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 304,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

