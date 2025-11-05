NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,564.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 2.0%

NTST stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,833,500.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

