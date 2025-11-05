Strs Ohio Acquires 8,329 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $14,197,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,696,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,017,000 after purchasing an additional 220,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The firm had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

