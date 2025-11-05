Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

