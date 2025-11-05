Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $108,264,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after buying an additional 2,061,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $99,319,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 553.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after buying an additional 1,834,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 85.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,981,000 after buying an additional 879,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.20). Equitable had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 81.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $332,642.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.