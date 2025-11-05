Strs Ohio Raises Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 11,325.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

