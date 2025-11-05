GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,103,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

