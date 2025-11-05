Beckerman Institutional LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust $ECAT

Beckerman Institutional LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2818 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

