GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.80 and a 200-day moving average of $280.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.